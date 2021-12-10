Blue & Gold TV: Analyzing Notre Dame football commit Billy Schrauth

Notre Dame offered three linemen from the state of Wisconsin in the class of 2022, and has finally broken through with a commitment from Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs offensive guard Billy Schrauth.

Mike Singer and Greg Ladky of BlueandGold.com break down the big news for the Fighting Irish, and discuss how Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees, and the new staff closed on this top recruit.

See the latest video from Blue & Gold TV below.