Billy Schrauth attacks preparation for Notre Dame football starting role
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — When Billy Schrauth prepared for the 2023 season, he didn’t anticipate having to wait until mid-November to make his first career start at Notre Dame.
The sophomore from Campbellsport, Wisc., was in the thick of the offseason competition for Notre Dame’s two starting guard spots. He lost both of those battles to left guard Pat Coogan and right guard Rocco Spindler.
“Not everything goes as planned,” Schrauth said Tuesday. “That’s part of it. I’ve got great people ahead of me and I’ve got great people below me. This period has been just as valuable for me and for everybody in our group. We’re all using it to our advantage, using the guys in front of us and trying to teach the guys below us and vice versa. It’s been good.”
The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Schrauth will make his first career start against Wake Forest (4-6) on Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium (3:30 p.m. EST on NBC). A season-ending knee injury for Spindler opened up a spot for Schrauth.
Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph put Schrauth in Spindler’s place for ND’s final six offensive snaps of the Clemson game after Spindler suffered his MCL injury. It was the second time Schrauth played in a game where the result was still in question. Schrauth also rotated into the Louisville game as part of the game plan.
His preparation for those moments started by understanding why he lost to competitions with Coogan and Spindler in the first place.
“Definitely a lot of meetings with Coach [Rudolph],” Schrauth said. “The most valuable thing has just been my teammates and my fellow offensive linemen trying to help me. It’s a fast game. In the run game, in the pass game, everything’s a little bit faster. It was a learning period, and it still is.”
Schrauth, who came to Notre Dame ranked by Rivals as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 87 overall prospect in the 2022 class, plays with a physicality that makes him such a tantalizing talent on the offensive line. Run blocking comes a lot more naturally to him than pass blocking, and that’s been evident this season. PFF graded Schrauth’s limited reps much more favorable in run blocking (63.7) than pass blocking (38.7).
All six of his snaps against Clemson were in pass protection when the defense knew passes were required for ND’s comeback attempt. Schrauth allowed two pressures.
“I feel like I’ve got a good plan,” Schrauth said of his pass protection issues. “Wiped away a lot of those early challenges that I’ve had. I’ve got a good plan going into this week. The guys next to me, I can’t wait to work with them.”
Schrauth will have right tackle Blake Fisher to his outside. Who he will line up next to at center remains uncertain. Starter Zeke Correll remained in concussion protocol Thursday. Backup Andrew Kristofic is recovering from a high ankle sprain. That could leave fellow sophomore Ashton Craig, who finished the Clemson game, as the starter.
What should make Saturday easier for Schrauth is the knowledge of when he’ll be playing. Rotating into a game can be a challenge when everyone else has already adjusted to the game speed. He’ll be on the same page with his fellow starters against Wake Forest.
“It’s big,” Schrauth said. “Either way it’s an opportunity, and that’s the way I have to look at it. I’m excited to grab this opportunity and get after it.”
Schrauth has approached the challenge with an “attack mindset” toward studying film and competing in practice. He’s also tapped into Spindler for help.
“I talk to Rocco pretty much every day, asking him questions, asking him anything – about life, about ball,” Schrauth said. “He’s really helpful. Great teammate.”
The most meaningful test of Schrauth’s career will come Saturday. It’s an important step in his development and one that can set up a path to a full-time starting role next season. As long as he stays healthy, he has three games to show how far he’s come since August.
“Always a work in progress,” Schrauth said. “Our big thing here is win the interval, and that’s every rep of everything. That’s in your daily life and that’s on the field. That’s something I’m trying to aspire to work after every day.
“It’s a fight. It’s a grind. I mean, nobody’s perfect, but you can die trying.”
