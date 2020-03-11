Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle class of 2021 cornerback Devonta Smith informed BlueandGold.com that he will visit Notre Dame next Tuesday, March 17. The Fighting Irish will hold its second practice of spring ball that day, and as of now, all football activities are still on in light of COVID-19. Smith, who stands at 6-0, 185-pounds, was offered by Notre Dame Jan. 29, and he spoke very highly of the Irish football program following that news.

"This is a big thing for me," Smith said about landing the offer. "I really love Notre Dame. I really love them. I always had a relationship from Notre Dame since my eighth grade year." Last summer, Smith earned an offer from Cincinnati, and he built a strong connection with Bearcats' cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. Mickens now holds the same position at Notre Dame, the school announced on March 2. Smith was one of the first prospects who Mickens reached out to. "He's settled in and he said I'm a [big] priority, so that's good," Smith said. Smith's recruitment has blown up in recent weeks, landing offers from Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Oregon, Virginia, Nebraska and Virginia Tech.