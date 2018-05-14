Ticker
football

BGI Video: Rivals 3-Stripe Camp Nashville Highlights

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Reporter

The Rivals Camp Series stopped in Nashville Sunday, and Blue & Gold Illustrated was on the scene.

In the video below, you can see highlights from Notre Dame targets at the camp including four-star 2020 offensive linemen Bryn Tucker, and 2019 four-stars Woodi Washington (cornerback) Trey Knox (wide receiver) and Joseph Anderson (defensive end)

