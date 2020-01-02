*** Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County and 2021 Notre Dame tight end pledge Cane Berrong put the country on notice with his performance. He had a really strong outing and showed his athleticism in a big way. In the December Rivals rankings update, Berrong dropped 37 spots down to No. 215 nationally, but he certainly outplayed that ranking today, in my opinion.

*** Berrong was the only tight end at the event, so he was a glorified receiver, and he had great reps whether he was going up against cornerbacks, safeties or linebackers. In the video below, Berrong runs an out cutting route where he found the soft spot in the zone and made a great leaping catch. Berrong has always impressed me with how cleanly and naturally he catches the ball with his hands, and that was on full display today.