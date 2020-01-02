News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 16:03:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Observations On 2021 Notre Dame Recruits From Future 50 Camp

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

A handful of Notre Dame targets in the 2021 class participated in the Future 50 Under Armour Camp on Thursday afternoon. Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer was live inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. to see the action.

Here are his observations from the day.

Notre Dame WR target Beaux Collins had a strong showing at Future 50.
Notre Dame WR target Beaux Collins had a strong showing at Future 50. (Mike Singer)

*** Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County and 2021 Notre Dame tight end pledge Cane Berrong put the country on notice with his performance. He had a really strong outing and showed his athleticism in a big way. In the December Rivals rankings update, Berrong dropped 37 spots down to No. 215 nationally, but he certainly outplayed that ranking today, in my opinion.

*** Berrong was the only tight end at the event, so he was a glorified receiver, and he had great reps whether he was going up against cornerbacks, safeties or linebackers. In the video below, Berrong runs an out cutting route where he found the soft spot in the zone and made a great leaping catch. Berrong has always impressed me with how cleanly and naturally he catches the ball with his hands, and that was on full display today.

