Offensive coordinator Chip Long departed from the Notre Dame football program a few weeks ago, and the news hit Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County class of 2021 tight end and Fighting Irish pledge Cane Berrong hard.

Long was really the only coach that Berrong communicated with from Notre Dame, but now that has changed. Berrong is in contact with Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor, and Berrong will visit South Bend Feb. 1.