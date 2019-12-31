2021 TE Cane Berrong Going Strong With Notre Dame
Offensive coordinator Chip Long departed from the Notre Dame football program a few weeks ago, and the news hit Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County class of 2021 tight end and Fighting Irish pledge Cane Berrong hard.
Long was really the only coach that Berrong communicated with from Notre Dame, but now that has changed. Berrong is in contact with Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor, and Berrong will visit South Bend Feb. 1.
"It hurt. He was my guy," Berrong said of Long. "He was the guy who recruited me. He left and it hurt, but I've been talking to Coach Taylor, and I'm going to get up there for another visit."
