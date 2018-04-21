Notre Dame got the ball rolling on offense in the class of 2019 Friday when Rivals100 offensive lineman John Olmstead announced his commitment to the Irish.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, detailing Olmstead's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.
Prior to making his decision public, Olmstead spoke with Rivals national analyst Adam Friedman about why he chose Notre Dame. You can read that HERE.
Bodden also spoke with Richard Hilliard, Olmstead's high school coach, for insight on the type of player Olmstead is. You can read that HERE.
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Olmstead's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here on the offensive line. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
Finally, Driskell and Bodden joined BGI podcast host David McKinney on a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss Olmstead's commitment.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
100% committed to The University of Notre Dame☘️ #GoIrish #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/N0wB81O3jh— John Olmstead (@JOHNNYO_72) April 20, 2018
April 20, 2018
Welcome to the family brother🍀 https://t.co/BZeivoM0Q3— Hunter Spears (@Thehunterspears) April 20, 2018
Jersey➡️ SB ☘️ https://t.co/GD2PLEXLlL— JUSTIN ADEMILOLA🌹 (@JustinAdemilola) April 20, 2018
