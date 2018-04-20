Notre Dame has a strong history of recruiting quality offensive linemen out of New Jersey and that trend continued with the commitment of Rivals100 prospect John Olmstead . The Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's star chose the Fighting Irish over Minnesota and Ole Miss .

"I love the school, the place, the tradition, and everything there," Olmstead said. "Obviously, I got a good feeling when I was on the campus. I've been there four times and it just feels like home there.



"The new offensive line coach, coach (Jeff) Quinn, talked to me about the family aspect of their program. That was very important to me. He also talked about how the offensive line there bonds together. That's something I have at my school and that's a big deal for me.

"I definitely have a good relationship with a few of the freshmen linemen. Obviously I got to talk with some of the older offensive linemen and the starters. I have a good relationship with those guys and that's what I'm looking for.

"They have two first-rounders in the NFL Draft this year in Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey. Right now, Notre Dame is one of the best offensive line schools to be at right now.

"They definitely compare me to Quenton a lot. We're from the same state and have a similar playing style. To be compared to him, it's a great feeling."