Notre Dame landed a major priority in the 2020 class Wednesday with Brighton (Colo.) Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina announcing his pledge to the Irish. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder picked Notre Dame over Ohio State and Florida, but also held offers from the likes of USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Virginia and Colorado.

Blue & Gold Illustrated had full coverage of the announcement

First up, the commitment story from recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, who spoke with Keanaaina prior to his announcement. Next, the class impact piece from football analyst Byran Driskell, taking a look at what the new Irish pledge means for the class of 2020 and where Notre Dame goes next along the defensive line. Bodden also spoke to Brighton (Colo.) Mullen head coach Vincent White to get some more insight on the type of player Keanaaina is.

