BGI Content Recap: 2020 DT Aidan Keanaaina Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed a major priority in the 2020 class Wednesday with Brighton (Colo.) Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina announcing his pledge to the Irish.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder picked Notre Dame over Ohio State and Florida, but also held offers from the likes of USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Virginia and Colorado.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated had full coverage of the announcement, all of which can be found below.
First up, the commitment story from recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, who spoke with Keanaaina prior to his announcement. You can read that HERE.
Next, the class impact piece from football analyst Byran Driskell, taking a look at what the new Irish pledge means for the class of 2020 and where Notre Dame goes next along the defensive line. You can read that HERE.
Bodden also spoke to Brighton (Colo.) Mullen head coach Vincent White to get some more insight on the type of player Keanaaina is. You can read that HERE.
Finally, Bodden and Driskell recorded a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss the commitment. You can listen to that below.
TWITTER REACTION
#WeAreND pic.twitter.com/iOPNTFLVfV— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) February 13, 2019
This is a huge one!! Welcome to the family brother!! Been a long time comin‼️#irishbouNDXX ☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/jpomplHxCh— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) February 13, 2019
Welcome bro!! ☘️☘️#IrishBouNDXX https://t.co/KvW5Wab1NM— Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3) February 13, 2019
Congratulations @AidanAkfootball! #PolyBowl2k20 🤙🏽🌴 https://t.co/EN0Uc0jZyd— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) February 13, 2019
COMMITED 100% TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME ➡️ #IRISHBOUNDXX ☘️ #WeAreND 💪🏼🤙🏼 🏈 #GoIrish THANK YOU @CoachBrianKelly @CoachMikeElston @Coach_Lea @ToddLyght @StaceyKeanaaina @MullenMustang @SixZeroAcademy @adamgorney @TomLoy247 @KevinSinclair_ @LemmingReport @NDFootball ☘️ pic.twitter.com/9o0odEGdmF— Aidan Ikaika Keanaaina KAY-AW-NAH-EYE-NAH (@AidanAkfootball) February 13, 2019
----
