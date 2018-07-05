Ticker
BGI Commitment Recap: QB Brendon Clark

Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class on Wednesday when Midlothian (Va.) Manchester quarterback Brendon Clark announced his commitment to the Irish.

As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney detailing Clark's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.

BGI also had thoughts from Clark's high school head coach Thomas Hall on what type of player Clark is. You can read that HERE.

Third, BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Clark's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.

Finally, McKinney and Driskell discussed Clark's commitment and how it impacts Notre Dame in the latest edition of the Recruiting Corner. You can listen to the episode HERE.

----

