BGI Commitment Recap: QB Brendon Clark
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class on Wednesday when Midlothian (Va.) Manchester quarterback Brendon Clark announced his commitment to the Irish.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney detailing Clark's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.
BGI also had thoughts from Clark's high school head coach Thomas Hall on what type of player Clark is. You can read that HERE.
Third, BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Clark's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
Finally, McKinney and Driskell discussed Clark's commitment and how it impacts Notre Dame in the latest edition of the Recruiting Corner. You can listen to the episode HERE.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
Congrats B! #FINISH18 pic.twitter.com/SikVoFkhF0— Manchester Football (@lancer_footbal) July 4, 2018
#WeAreND ☘️— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) July 4, 2018
Manchester QB Brendon Clark picks a new college: Notre Dame. https://t.co/IcETqUK4Hx— Eric Kolenich (@EricKolenich) July 4, 2018
Congratulations to Manchester QB Brendon Clark, who confirmed his verbal commitment to Notre Dame Wednesday evening. https://t.co/YRrECKGUuo— recruit757 (@Recruit757) July 4, 2018
Getting ready! pic.twitter.com/PhuRC4VJNW— Manchester Football (@lancer_footbal) July 4, 2018
Manchester 2019 QB Brendon Clark - 1st Team All-State performer - has committed to play his College Football at Notre Dame: https://t.co/vLbMg367Mm— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) July 4, 2018
July 5, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.