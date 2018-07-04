Notre Dame has landed its quarterback in the class of 2019.

Just a couple of weeks after a successful official visit over the weekend of June 16, Midlothian (Va.) Manchester three-star quarterback Brendon Clark announced his commitment to the Irish over the likes of North Carolina and Clemson.

Following the de-commitment of four-star Cade McNamara, now a Michigan commit, Notre Dame zeroed in on Wisconsin commit Graham Mertz as the main target at quarterback in 2019.

The Irish were optimistic about their chances with Mertz, but a visit never materialized and Notre Dame moved on.

Clark landed his offer from the Irish in late May, and backed off his pledge to Wake Forest soon after.

Notre Dame was able to get him on campus and impress him enough heading into a decision.

“They’re definitely a contender, for sure,” Clark said after his Irish official. “Obviously, football is huge there, but the academic side is also very prestigious as well. They take that seriously.”