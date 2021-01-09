Becoming America’s Top Linebacker: Owusu-Koramoah’s Rise At Notre Dame
Brian Kelly stood behind a podium as he addressed an auditorium full of beat reporters and members of the local media on Feb. 1, 2017. The Notre Dame head coach wore a gray suit jacket, purple tie and bright pink dress shirt, perhaps an attempt to use his chic attire to distract the room from the 4-8 campaign the Fighting Irish endured the previous fall.
Mid-sentence, his cell phone rang. He paused and looked down at his screen, identifying the caller.
“I need to take this call,” Kelly said, as he began his exit from the auditorium. “Excuse me.”
Once inside the front entrance of Notre Dame’s Loftus Sports Center, a foyer that displays all seven of Notre Dame’s Heisman trophies, Kelly answered the call from a 2017 prospect.
“Well, that’s great news,” Kelly said, whilst a camera crew filmed the entire stunt. “Great to hear it. Go Irish.”
He then returned to the auditorium to inform the members of the media in attendance that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had committed to and signed with Notre Dame.
Such a blatant, pre-planned production was quite the dog and pony show for a late-addition, three-star recruit. Just one week prior, the Hampton, Va., prospect had decommitted from Virginia after receiving an offer from Notre Dame. In-state Virginia Tech never gave him a serious look, and he had just a handful of Power Five offers.
But new Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko and linebackers coach Clark Lea, both of whom had just been hired from Wake Forest, were ecstatic about the mid-Atlantic product. They’d recruited him for the last year at their previous school and felt he was an archetype for the rover position — a hybrid linebacker-safety role — in their 4-2-5 defense.
“On defense, he’s covered, he’s blitzed,” Lea said on National Signing Day. “He’s played off the edge. He’s played deep. He is all over the place. There’s something inside of him that’s pushing him to another level. He’s the kind of guy that, to be honest with you, there will be times where I’m going to have to tell them to pull back. That’s exactly the kind of person you want.”
Fast forward to 2020, and it’s evident Lea’s assessment was spot on.
That versatile defender he described four years prior became a unanimous All-American, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus Award winner, an accolade bestowed to the nation’s top collegiate linebacker.
During Notre Dame’s 10-2 campaign, he made plays all over the field. He finished with 62 total stops, a team-high 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one of which was returned for a touchdown) and an interception.
