Brian Kelly stood behind a podium as he addressed an auditorium full of beat reporters and members of the local media on Feb. 1, 2017. The Notre Dame head coach wore a gray suit jacket, purple tie and bright pink dress shirt, perhaps an attempt to use his chic attire to distract the room from the 4-8 campaign the Fighting Irish endured the previous fall.

Mid-sentence, his cell phone rang. He paused and looked down at his screen, identifying the caller.

“I need to take this call,” Kelly said, as he began his exit from the auditorium. “Excuse me.”

Once inside the front entrance of Notre Dame’s Loftus Sports Center, a foyer that displays all seven of Notre Dame’s Heisman trophies, Kelly answered the call from a 2017 prospect.