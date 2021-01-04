Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the original rover recruit, a certified havoc-wreaker, All-American and Butkus Award winner, is heading to the NFL. Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame’s senior rover linebacker, announced Monday afternoon he is heading to the NFL Draft and bypassing a fifth year of eligibility. He began his Irish career as a last-minute addition to Notre Dame’s 2017 class and the first player then-defensive coordinator Mike Elko recruited to play the rover position, a linebacker/safety hybrid. He ends it as the Irish’s most decorated and dominant defensive player of the last two seasons, and firmly in the first-round discussion.

Owusu-Koramoah led Notre Dame in tackles for loss (11.0) in 2020. (Mike Miller)

The 6-2, 215-pound Owusu-Koramoah started every game of the last two seasons, both dominant campaigns. In 25 starts at rover, he totaled 24.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, seven pass breakups and five forced fumbles. His senior season was a showcase of his versatility – an ability to play run, rush the passer and cover slot receivers and running backs. He had 62 tackles, a team-high 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, an interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned 23 yards for a touchdown. He won the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker. Before his outburst, though, Owusu-Koramoah spent two quiet years on the bench. He redshirted as a freshman in 2017 and sustained a season-ending injury in 2018 after appearing in two games, both on special teams. He took hold of the rover job during 2019 spring practice when incumbent Asmar Bilal moved to buck linebacker.