Notre Dame’s senior linebacker was selected as a Walter Camp first-team All-American, wrapping up his unanimous status. He was previously named first-team All-America by the other four major selections needed to earn unanimous recognition: Associated Press, FWAA, AFCA and Sporting News.

Owusu-Koramoah is the first Notre Dame unanimous All-American since guard Quenton Nelson in 2017 and first Irish defensive player to earn the honor since Manti Te’o. All told, he’s the 36th in team history.

The 6-2, 215-pound senior from Hampton, Va. was previously named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and won the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s best linebacker. In 12 games, he posted a team-high 11.0 tackles for loss, along with 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Owusu-Koramoah has already declared for the NFL Draft, bypassing a return for a fifth season. He’s a projected first-round pick and landed at No. 9 overall in ESPN Analyst Todd McShay’s most recent mock draft.

“I love Owusu-Koramoah's range, instincts and suddenness,” McShay wrote. “He found his way into just about every statistical category in 2020.”