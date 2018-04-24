The commitment gives Notre Dame its eighth pledge in the 2019 class, second defensive back and sixth commitment on the defensive side of the ball.

Hamilton chose the Irish over a final group that included Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Duke and Northwestern.

Notre Dame got some good news today when Atlanta Marist three-star safety Kyle Hamilton announced his commitment to the Irish.

Notre Dame has now landed standout Georgia safeties in back-to-back classes following Rivals250 talent Derrik Allen of Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter in 2018.

According to MaxPreps, Hamilton totaled 30 tackles and four interceptions during the 2017 season.Following his junior season, Hamilton was named to DeKalb County All-Metro team.

While ranked as only a three-star by Rivals, Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Bryan Driskell is quite high on Hamilton, ranking him as a four-star player with five-star upside.

Hamilton, the second Georgia prospect to commit to Notre Dame in the 2019 class, comes from an athletic background.

Tyler Hamilton, Kyle's older brother, is a rising junior on the Penn basketball team. Derrek Hamilton, Kyle's father, averaged 19 points per game as a senior at Southern Miss during the 1987-88 season.

The elder Hamilton was selected by the New Jersey Nets with the 52nd overall pick in the 1988 NBA draft. He played professional basketball overseas for 16 years.