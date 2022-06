Analysis: Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr is 'the complete package'

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national analyst Clint Cosgrove discuss four-star quarterback CJ Carr, the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 class, committing to Notre Dame.

