Podcast: QB CJ Carr makes Notre Dame's big recruiting month even bigger

June will be a big month for Notre Dame football recruiting, and the Irish have already started it well with a commitment Thursday night from four-star quarterback CJ Carr in the 2024 class.

The addition of Carr, the No. 22 overall prospect in his class, needed to be the leading topic of the latest Inside ND Sports podcast, so recruiting reporter Kyle Kelly made his podcast debut to discuss the future Irish signal-caller.

Kelly and Tyler James offered their evaluations of Carr, what impact he can make on Notre Dame's recruiting classes and how it could affect the recruitment of 2023 quarterback target Dante Moore. They also discussed the recent addition of three-star offensive guard Joe Otting and more 2023 targets visiting Notre Dame throughout the month.

Then Kelly and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (37:20).