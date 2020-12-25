Note: The Associated Press poll was used for rankings until the College Football Playoff rankings came out in week 13.

A quick game-by-game breakdown and highlights from all 11 Alabama wins in 2020.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to a commanding lead against the Tigers and were up 35-3 midway through the third quarter.

Alabama's explosive offense produced 414 yards and five touchdowns, with 329 yards and every score coming from the dynamic trio of senior running back Najee Harris, senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith and junior wideout Jaylen Waddle.