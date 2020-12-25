 Alabama's 2020 Football Season In Review
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-25 10:15:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama's 2020 Football Season In Review

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

A quick game-by-game breakdown and highlights from all 11 Alabama wins in 2020.

Note: The Associated Press poll was used for rankings until the College Football Playoff rankings came out in week 13.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

No. 4 Notre Dame will play No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoffs.
No. 4 Notre Dame will play No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoffs. (John Bazemore, Associated Press)

Sept. 26: No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19

The Crimson Tide jumped out to a commanding lead against the Tigers and were up 35-3 midway through the third quarter.

Alabama's explosive offense produced 414 yards and five touchdowns, with 329 yards and every score coming from the dynamic trio of senior running back Najee Harris, senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith and junior wideout Jaylen Waddle.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}