Notre Dame football's 14th preseason camp practice occurred on Friday, Aug. 11. Watch parts of the Irish first and second team offense scrimmage against the first and second team defense. Also, see quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, and more positions go through drills.

Players featured include quarterback Sam Hartman, quarterback Steve Angeli, running back Jadarian Price, wide receiver Deion Colzie, wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., tight end Mitchell Evans, linebacker Drayk Bowen, cornerback Cam Hart, safety Ramon Henderson and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Head coach Marcus Freeman and senior cornerback Clarence Lewis during practice on Aug. 10