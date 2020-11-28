3-2-1: Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction
3 OBSERVATIONS
Notre Dame’s second-half defensive performance at North Carolina ranks with any in the Brian Kelly era.
This is particularly true when you consider the Tar Heels offense was fourth nationally in yards per game (563.4) and 10th in scoring (43.1) through eight games, and has at least five future pros at the skill positions. The six second-half possessions were:
• 4 plays, 11 yards — Trying futilely to run on third-and-nine.
• 3 plays, 5 yards — A failed third-and-five pass.
• 4 plays, 22 yards — Attempting to run again on third-and-five and failing.
• 3 plays, 7 yards — Quarterback Sam Howell scrambled but was stopped short on third-and-eight
• 7 plays, 9 yards — A third-and-10 sack by tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa plus a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on the frustrated Tar Heels cost them after driving to Notre Dame’s 41-yard line with the Irish still leading only 24-17.
• 4 plays, 4 yards — Thrust into third-and-15 again.
Howell was 7 of 12 in the second half for a paltry 46 yards, and Carolina was 0 of 6 on third downs, with the average yardage distance to go about 8.7 yards.
That brings us to…
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news