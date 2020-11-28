Notre Dame’s second-half defensive performance at North Carolina ranks with any in the Brian Kelly era.

This is particularly true when you consider the Tar Heels offense was fourth nationally in yards per game (563.4) and 10th in scoring (43.1) through eight games, and has at least five future pros at the skill positions. The six second-half possessions were:

• 4 plays, 11 yards — Trying futilely to run on third-and-nine.

• 3 plays, 5 yards — A failed third-and-five pass.

• 4 plays, 22 yards — Attempting to run again on third-and-five and failing.

• 3 plays, 7 yards — Quarterback Sam Howell scrambled but was stopped short on third-and-eight

• 7 plays, 9 yards — A third-and-10 sack by tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa plus a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on the frustrated Tar Heels cost them after driving to Notre Dame’s 41-yard line with the Irish still leading only 24-17.

• 4 plays, 4 yards — Thrust into third-and-15 again.