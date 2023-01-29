David Washington’s initial interest in Notre Dame replicates the size of the poster the Irish sent him Sept. 1 — the first-day coaches could contact 2024 recruits. “It was huge,” Washington said. “It was massive. I didn’t know exactly what it was, but it was like a recruiting thing — a recruiting board.” The Rivals250 wide receiver from Las Vegas Arbor View High didn’t hear anything from Notre Dame after that … until last Friday. Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey stopped by Washington’s high school to gather information about the 6-foot, 185-pound junior to close out the January contact period. And after a follow-up conversation with Stuckey, Notre Dame sparked the interest of the four-star pass-catcher.

“I mean, this is a huge one,” Washington told Inside ND Sports. “(Stuckey) talking about the people he’s offered, about relationships. Hitting almost every point. It was a good conversation. It’s a lot of excitement with this offer.” Ranked by Rivals as the No. 230 overall player and No. 34 wide receiver in 2024, Washington reports 26 scholarship offers. On Dec. 23, he unveiled a top 11, comprising Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Texas A&M, Michigan State, California, UNLV, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss and Oregon. So far, Washington has unofficially visited Arizona, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, UCLA and Utah, as well as stops at Alabama and Clemson — two schools yet to offer. That willingness to see schools on his dime doesn’t rule out a visit to Notre Dame, especially with family connections near South Bend. Washington’s mother grew up in Chicago and bought her first house in Gary, Ind. He spent his youth in Houston before moving to Las Vegas about five years ago. In his family travels, they haven’t had much reason to return to his mother’s roots, but visiting Notre Dame could serve as a good excuse.

“My mom knows the area,” he said. “She knows the states up there very well. We actually do have a little bit of family that still lives up in Chicago. So this wouldn’t be a foreign — for me, it will — but for my mom, no.” But Washington won’t visit Notre Dame on a whim. Relationships are a major part of his recruitment, which is why he’s been to UCLA twice — tied for the most of any school. Washington has an excellent relationship with Bruins wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel, who treats him like he’s already a Bruin. And that’s what Washington will be looking for from Stuckey. “Basically them telling me what my future is there,” Washington said. “Them seeing me implemented in their offense. Seeing me in their locker room and team meetings. Just knowing that I have that opportunity to come there and compete. … “So if he can definitely match the relationship and build a relationship, I don’t want to go anywhere where I don’t know what I’m stepping into or I don’t trust my position coach, which is who I’ll be with at all times. So just being able to trust and know I have that support from my position coach.” In their first conversation, Stuckey did not detail Washington’s positional fit at Notre Dame. However, Washington describes himself as an “X receiver” — the wide receiver lined up furthest from the ball.

While playing that role for Arbor View last season, Washington caught 52 passes for 836 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. He also had 11 carries for 74 yards and one score. According to Washington, he also excels at doing the dirty work. “I’m not scared to block,” he said. “At Arbor View, our coach enforces that if you want the ball, you’re going to block. You’re not just going to catch the ball. You’re going to work for it.” That mindset was a message he shared with Stuckey.