Notre Dame WBB changes start time for Thursday ACC matchup with Wake Forest

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team and coach Niele Ivey presumably want to watch some football, too. As do many of their fans.

So, with the start time of Ivey’s third-ranked Irish squad’s home ACC matchup with Wake Forest (7-6, 0-2 ACC) conflicting the the ND football team’s start time for its College Football Playoff semifinal clash with Penn State Thursday night (7:30 EST), the women’s game has been moved up — from a 7 EST tipoff to 5 p.m. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

The Irish women (11-2, 2-0) have a big road game first, Sunday at 1 p.m. (ESPN), at 17th-ranked North Carolina (13-2, 1-1).