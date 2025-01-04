Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's press conference transcript for Penn St.

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman held a press conference Saturday morning at Notre Dame Stadium, providing a first look at Thursday night's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Penn State.
The two teams clash Thursday at 7 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., under the Orange Bowl banner.
Answers are largely verbatim. Questions may have been edited for brevity and clarity.
OPENING STATEMENT
“I want to start off, again, by thanking the Sugar Bowl and New Orleans for hosting us. It was a great environment. Thursday seems like forever ago, but it was a great moment for our entire program. I want to make sure I give due credit to Georgia and coach [Kirby] Smart. I tried to tell him after the game, but those moments can be so brief and chaotic. But the job he’s done leading that football program in these past, I think, nine years – it's the standard for college football. And I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a coach and that Georgia football program. So, I want to make sure I said that.
“Quickly had to turn our attention. By the time we got to the plane, [the] coaching staff had to turn our attention to Penn State. And as special as that victory was, we all must put all our effort and attention to preparing for Penn State and making sure we’re ready for this opportunity in front of us. If you don’t prepare the right way, the reality is that moment on Thursday will be our last great moment, and nobody wants that. Nobody in our program wants that, but the reality is it doesn’t matter what you’ve won. It’s going to be about what you’re willing to do. And so, we have to understand that and put the work in necessary to achieve the result that we want.
“The only injury update from the game is that Cooper Flanagan will be out for the remainder of the CFP with a foot injury. But other than that — which is. again you miss Coop and you love him and what he brings to this team — but other than that, everybody else is clean. It was a pretty clean game in terms of injuries.
“Moving forward to Penn State. Again, I’ve got a lot of respect for coach [James] Franklin and the job he’s done at Penn State and at Vandy before that. It’s a very talented, disciplined, tough football team. Very creative offense that utilizes a bunch of different personnels, a bunch of different formations. It’s going to force you to be extremely disciplined in terms of your eyes and your adjustments in terms of defensive football.
“I think their tight end, 44 [Ty] Warren, is one of the best players in college football, period, regardless of position. Very impressed by the film I’ve seen of him. Both of their running backs are extremely good players and both of them are home run threats. They’re power runners. They’ve got speed, good balance. They’re tough. I think they’re extremely talented players. And the quarterback is playing as well, as he has all season. He’s playing confident. He’s throwing the ball well and making really good decisions, staying in the pocket, and delivering good balls. So, their offense is going to present a great challenge for us.
“Defensively, they create a lot of havoc, and it doesn’t have to be with pressure. But their front four creates havoc. They do a good job stopping the run and getting after the quarterback in the pass game. And like I just said about the tight end, No. 11, the D-end [Abdul] Carter, he’s as good as anybody in college football at his position. I mean, he’s a talented pass rusher. So, they’ve got some guys. I think they’re fourth in the FBS in terms of interceptions. I mean, they’ve got guys, and it’s a good team. So, we’re gonna have a challenge to prepare the right way and get ready for this opportunity that lies ahead.
“So, with that, we’ll open it up for questions.”
Q: What’s unique about the leadership of this team, the leadership of your captains?
Marcus Freeman: “I think the thing I respect about them most is the way they led when things weren’t going so well. The ability to stand in front of the team. The ability to say, ‘This our culture and this is what we’re going to do and this is the work we’re going to put in.’ I’ve got a lot of respect for them. I’ve said this before, but culture’s revealed in tough moments. I met with the captains last night about the plan for this week, and I couldn’t even get it out of my mouth before they said. ‘Coach, we have to move forward. We have to move forward. If we didn’t listen to this noise before now, why are we changing?’ So, they’re taking the things I’ve said. Now, it’s just a strong belief, and they are truly an extension of me in that locker room. And it’s great when you have players leading your program.”
Q: Can you provide an example of something you were going to address with the captains, but they had already handled it?
MF: “I don’t know if that situation has exactly happened where they’ve addressed. I’m trying to think, as you asked that question. Listen, we talked about curfew last night, and before I could even say, ‘Hey, what time’s curfew,’ it’s ‘Coach, we want to keep it the same.’ Those are the little things that those guys understand and they believe. Like, I want them to be empowered, and that’s why we have these meetings. I want them to feel part of the decisions we make. But I can make the same decision without them being there, and they’re going to — I mean we’re on the same wavelength. So, it’s a really good group of leaders.”
Q: Handling success was an issue before the Northern Illinois game. How is that process now, all these games later, with all the noise that’s being generated around the team?
MF: “Yeah, it’s probably louder this week than it’s ever been. I think it’s human nature to enjoy people saying good things about you. It’s human nature, but we’ve talked all year about being misfits and that’s what we have to continue to be. You have to make the choice to either waste time listening to people tell you how good you are and what the past has been or you’re going to put your time into preparing for this opportunity right in front of us.
“That’s been my message loud and clear, and we all have to make that choice. It’s not the initial thought of daydreaming about the past or an uncertain future. It’s the second thought that as soon as you start thinking about the past or what somebody’s saying about you or the future that’s uncertain, get back in the moment and put the work in that it takes to get the outcome that you want. Like, don’t dream about the outcome. Put the work in. The minute you start dreaming about the outcome, put the work in that it takes to get that. And that’s a personal challenge for everybody in our program.”
Q: What did you learn about Riley Leonard from the Sugar Bowl?
MF: “[Laughs] It just again confirms what we’ve all learned about him. He is an ultra-competitive individual that finds ways to get his job done, and it’s never perfect. But in the most crucial moments, he’s going to find a way. That’s through decision-making. That’s through his legs. That’s through having to jump over somebody and flip on his head to get a first down. He's doing exactly what we asked him to do, and he’s the first one — just like I would tell you about myself once more — he has more. I have more, and we’ve got to find a way to get more. But he has done a job and he just finds a way.”
Q: What are freshman Aneyas Williams’ assets and how has he developed since he’s been at Notre Dame?
MF: “Aneyas is a guy that, we identified in camp, had a lot of talent. I remember when we offered him right after camp. and he had a great senior year. He came here with a lot of ability, but he had to earn trust. Can you get your job done? Can you do exactly what your coach wants you to do over and over and over? And all he’s done is continue to earn more trust throughout the season. First, it was more just, hey trust in the pass game. Like can he protect and get his job done. And now you can put him in there at any moment. Run game, pass game — get the ball in his hands. Throw the ball to him. He’s going to protect. He’s a tough guy. And I love it, because it just shows that he’s put the work in.
“Because everybody that comes into our program has talent. We’ve identified that. We’re not going to bring you into our program if you don’t have talent. But the ability to get you to play starts with your ability to play fast, right. So, what Aneyas has done is he’s expedited that process through work — through intentional work, not just the work that everybody does in 20 hours. He’s put in extra work to expedite the process of playing fast, playing physical and getting his job done. So, credit to him. I mean he’s done a heck of a job. [Running backs] coach McCullough’s done a great job with him, too. “
Q: Junior Tuihalamaka seems to be playing his best football. How did he get to this point?
MF: “That's wild, man. I just wish that you could show everybody in your program what the future is when we start. Junior is a great example that I'm going to talk about now but could be utilized for so many guys in our program that, yeah, after fall camp, he was the third Vyper, and he worked and worked. I'm sure there were probably people in his ear saying, 'Maybe you want to redshirt and go into the portal.' And he just is committed to this place, committed to getting better and working — not worrying about how many plays he's playing.
“And now you're talking about the biggest games of the year, this dude is making game-changing plays. And so, I think I said this after the game, we cannot be obsessed with the role as much as the work you put into the role you're given. Because if you do that, you're going to be a guy like Junior. And in the biggest moments of the year, you've just improved, because you put everything into the roles that have been determined for you all season. And now you're making plays in the Sugar Bowl. And I love it, man. I love it for him. I love the example that he sets for our entire program.”
Q: How do you feel about the potential to become the first black head coach in the national championship game?
MF: “Yeah, I wanted to make sure [to say] I love my mom. I love my dad, but boys love their moms, too. And I want to make sure that it's well stated that I am half Korean. It is an honor. It's a great honor to be even mentioned, to be in this position. It's a reminder that you are a representation for so many others that look like you, and I don't take that for granted. And I'm going to work tirelessly to be the best version of me. And it's great because even the guys in our program, my own kids, can understand like, don't put a ceiling on what you can be and what you can do.
“Now, with that being said, it's not about me and it's not about the head coach. It's about us. And more than anything, I want an opportunity to achieve team glory with this program. That's what's important, and what that means to other people is what it means. But I'm just obsessed and so focused on doing whatever it takes to help us achieve team [glory]. And that's my mentality and that's our focus, and that's what's important. It's not who's getting recognition. It's not being the first to do something. It's about, ‘Man, we’ve got a chance to obtain team glory here in how ever many days, in the Orange Bowl. And that's what we're going to do, is focus on the preparation that it takes to do that.”
Q: Of all your mottos/sayings, what’s your favorite at this point in the season?
MF: “It's stay in the moment and win the moment. You can't win a moment if you're not in the moment. And that's more important than anything is. Yeah, we want team glory. Yeah, it's one day, one life. It's one play, one life, it's one game — all those different things. But understand, most importantly, stay in the moment, win the moment. And the only way to win a moment is to be in the moment, and that's what's important.”
Q: Can you elaborate on the inspirational impact he and James Franklin are having on young people who are minorities?
MF: “More than anything, if you want to impact the young people in this profession, you probably should do things to help them. And those are things that, maybe after the season, that I could focus on trying to do. I want to be a representation, and I am a representation. But that's not enough. If you want to truly help some people, then you’ve got to be one to make decisions and actions that truly help people. And those are things that probably, hopefully, after the season, I can do more of. But right now, I'm more focused on getting this team prepared for this opportunity we have in front of us.”
Q: Who are people you felt helped your or opened up opportunities for you to get to this point?
MF: “There's so many. I mean, there's so many and so many different races. I mean, the impact Jim Tressel has had on my life, and Luke Fickell and Darrell Hazell — the guys I've worked for. It didn't matter what color they were. It's the way they went about their business. But then I've followed Tony Dungy from afar, reading his books, meeting with him. Mike Tomlin from afar. Todd Bowles. I mean, there's great coaches, but you don't just follow them because of the color of their skin. You follow them because of their actions and the men of integrity they are and their hard work.
“I think of Nick Saban. I think of Kirby Smart. I mean, those are guys. You’ve got to be yourself, but you're a fool if you don't study what the best do. There's something that they do that is helping them have success. So, I have to be Marcus Freeman, but I'm going to study the best. I want to study those guys, and some of them happen to be minorities and some of them don't.”
Q: What has the impact of hiring coordinator Al Golden had on your defense?
MF: “He's been a tremendous hire for our program, not just our defense. He is a tireless worker. He's got experience. He's intelligent. He finds a way to motivate his players and to get them to play at a high level. And I know we're talking about him, but there's a lot of guys on our staff that do those same things, but he's been huge. And the thing I love about him is that he's able to work together well with his staff, and they produce a great output, and he's collaborative. I don't even have enough time to continue to give him compliments, but he's been great for our staff.”
Q: Do you lean on Al Golden’s past experience as a college head coach at a couple of different places?
MF: “Yeah, probably similar to the answer I gave for the previous question. There's no substitution for experience. And if Al Golden, or anybody else on our staff, has experience in a situation that maybe I don't, I'm a fool not to use the wisdom that they've gained from their experience. And at the end of the day, I got to make a decision. But I like to gain wisdom from others that have experience doing things that maybe I haven't and come up with my own decision after that.”
Q: Jordan Clark was not fully healthy during his time at Arizona State. Has Jordan Clark, out of the transfer portal, exceeded your expectations this year?
MF: “Jordan is tough. My evaluation of Jordan was the film that I watched. He's a dang good football player, and he's tough because I did hear about the injuries, and he played through a lot of injuries. And a guy willing to play when he doesn't feel 100% speaks volumes about the competitiveness of that individual. Then he gets here, and his leadership traits, the ability to make people in that room better, his athleticism, his coverage skills. He's a guy that had shown it at Arizona State, to play multiple different positions. And I mean, the way he's improved that room, I think that's probably a bigger impact than anything.
“He came here to compete for championships and to put himself in a better opportunity to go to the NFL. But I think what he's done for this program far exceeds that, and he's made this program better. And we're dang glad that he's a part of our defense.”
Q: What are the logistics of practicing the play where you swapped out all 11 players going for it on fourth down at your own 18-yard line? And what are the logistics of calling that play from the sideline and getting it to work without anything going wrong?
MF: “Yeah, we practiced it to a point where I felt like we couldn't get it wrong. I don't want to go out there and guess. And if it's going to be something that we do, I want to make sure we practice it over and over and the different situations, the different hashes that the ball could have been on. Is it after a timeout, or is it with a 40-second clock or a 25-second clock? We had to practice all those situations, and then we went out and we executed. You don't always know how the opposing team is going to respond. I didn't know if they would call timeout. They did a great job. It was actually good for us to see defensively of ‘don't panic, get lined up.’
“They got their 11 guys on the field, and the guy happened to jump offsides. But I thought they did a great job of not panicking, which the whole point of that is trying to get some other panic, and maybe call it timeout or do something like that. But they didn't panic. But we had a plan. We practiced it for many days.”
Q: The middle eight, at the end of the first half, the start of the second half has been good to you all season. Can you explain your philosophy around that?
MF: “We practice two-minute many situations multiple times a week. We practice some of those, we call them ‘Last Play’ situations that can occur in the middle eight a couple times a week. You come out of halftime, and it's important you start fast. And so, that's a mindset that we have. There's different ways to practice starting fast. We intentionally put some breaks, a halftime break, essentially, in practice. And we go to start fast right after that. I don't want to say it's not because of preparation. We prepare. Our guys are doing a great job. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to win the interval on that play.
“The game is made up of a lot of intervals. That's, to me, what our guys are able to do. I think there was 39 seconds left when RJ [Oben] forces the sack. But RJ won the interval on that play. The next play, Riley [Leonard] and Beaux [Collins] won the interval. I don’t want to just generalize and say ‘Middle Eight.’ It's about winning the interval on that play. And the only thing that's consistent in the game is this: This is the only play that matters. That's what I told the guys before the game. Like life, the game is unpredictable. It is. How you handle the unpredictable things that happen in your life, how you handle the unpredictable things you happen in the game is what makes it a success. If we can keep the interval, it's the only thing that's important, not the last play, not the next play. If you can keep that as consistent as you can, you're probably going to have a lot of success.”
Q: By winning the intervals before the half and out of the half, what does that do for you and what does that do to your opponent?
MF: “I never want to take my foot off the gas. And I don't care if you're up, we're down. We got to finish the first half in a good way, but we've got to come out of the locker room with a sense of urgency, no matter what the situation is. I remember challenging them in the locker room. We were up 10. ‘Don't survive this thing.’ It's human nature at some point, sometimes to survive when you're up 10. I remember watching Georgia come back against multiple teams this season. I knew those guys would come out ready to go. Fortunately for us, we came out of the locker room and returned the kickoff for a touchdown. It was all 11 guys doing their job. It's a mentality. But these guys gotta do it, man. These guys gotta go out there and do it. They've been doing it.”
Q: Winning a CFP game with 90 pass yards, kind of like last year’s champ, Michigan, won some of their games. But can you keep grinding it out that way?
MF: “All I know is that this upcoming opponent does a heck of a job on defense. Their offense creates challenges. Probably built similar to us in terms of the way they've had success. Maybe they don't run the quarterback as much as we have. But I think each week it's what does it take to win? That was the best defense we've seen all year. I don't care about stats. I'm just telling you, when you talk about personnel and scheme, that was a really good defense. We knew we weren't going to be able to just have 400 yards of offense. We had to be really strong, to take care of football. We knew we wanted to run the ball, no matter what.
“We had to find ways to get positive running yards, rushing yards and sometimes that means running Riley. We had to take care of the football and we did that. Defensively we wanted to stop the run. And that's the No. 1 thing we did defensively. We stopped the run. In my heart, I said passing yards aren't going to beat us this game. It's rushing yards. We did a really good job defensively. On special teams were superior. Our special teams were excellent, Mitch [Jeter] was great. There were positives in all of those phases. But that was the formula for that game. We haven't defined yet the keys to victory for this game, but I'm certain there's going to be some similarity to last game versus this team.”
Q: With the quick turnaround, the postponement, the tragedy, the logistics. How are you navigating all that?
MF: “How you handle the unpredictable things in life will determine success. And so, the greatest thing about this week is like, it's just a normal game week. So we played. So we played ‘game day Saturday.’ Yesterday was ‘game week’ Sunday. Today's ‘game week’ Monday. So, we've done this type of schedule for 10 out of 12 games during the season, so you don't have those extra days. Now, what we’ve got to do is utilize the time we have to expedite the preparation. Because what you miss in terms of not having those couple of days is physically, yeah, we're pretty healthy after this past game, but the mental preparation of knowing exactly what to do. So, we’ve got to make sure we utilize every hour of the day to capitalize off the preparation. For us it's just the routine. This is just a game week. We have seven days between games.”
Q: Pat Coogan's pregame speeches. What does the line get from them? What impact has his journey had on the team?
MF: “Coogs is an unbelievable leader. He is passionate about this place and he's passionate about that position. He's another guy we could use as an example, almost like we did with Junior. Started the year as a backup, was a returning starter. To start the season, we felt like what was best for that game was to have him as a backup. And he didn't complain, just worked. Now, he's in the position where he's our starting center and he's just battling and doing a great job and he's leading the group. He's a mature individual that there's some young guys in that offensive line room that he is leading and he's having a major impact on that room and also our offense.”
Q: He's got some mottos too.
MF: “I gotta hear some of these speeches.”
Q: The early-early enrollees. The few guys that are here. What do you get from having them here? What do they get out of it?
MF: “They have to add value to our program or we're wasting time. If there's somebody in our locker room or a team meeting room that's not adding value to their program, they shouldn't be here. That's what we communicate to them. Your role now, the value you're going to bring is scout team. And all four of those guys have to make sure they add value to our program. And they did. Those four guys made us better. And here's the other thing I told them. The reward, the feeling they get from the reward of the last game is going to be different than any feeling they've had to that point. I remember the very first day they were here. I said, ‘You guys get excited and you're happy when you win, right?’ Yeah, yeah. They're in the back. I said, ‘Just wait ‘til after this next one, where you're invested in this program. Because the amount you invest is going to determine the feeling you get from the reward.’
“Those guys have invested in our program, no matter if they played in the game or not. They didn't play. But they had a part of making sure we were ready for that game, and I hope they get as much out of it as they're giving to this team. And that's why they're doing it. They're getting just thrown into the fire. This is different last year with C.J. We were getting ready for a bowl game. You're talking about [now] you're thrown in the fire getting ready for a playoff game. And those guys have done a really good job in the short time they've been here.”
