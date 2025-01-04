Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's press conference transcript for Penn St.

OPENING STATEMENT

“I want to start off, again, by thanking the Sugar Bowl and New Orleans for hosting us. It was a great environment. Thursday seems like forever ago, but it was a great moment for our entire program. I want to make sure I give due credit to Georgia and coach [Kirby] Smart. I tried to tell him after the game, but those moments can be so brief and chaotic. But the job he’s done leading that football program in these past, I think, nine years – it's the standard for college football. And I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a coach and that Georgia football program. So, I want to make sure I said that.

“Quickly had to turn our attention. By the time we got to the plane, [the] coaching staff had to turn our attention to Penn State. And as special as that victory was, we all must put all our effort and attention to preparing for Penn State and making sure we’re ready for this opportunity in front of us. If you don’t prepare the right way, the reality is that moment on Thursday will be our last great moment, and nobody wants that. Nobody in our program wants that, but the reality is it doesn’t matter what you’ve won. It’s going to be about what you’re willing to do. And so, we have to understand that and put the work in necessary to achieve the result that we want.

“The only injury update from the game is that Cooper Flanagan will be out for the remainder of the CFP with a foot injury. But other than that — which is. again you miss Coop and you love him and what he brings to this team — but other than that, everybody else is clean. It was a pretty clean game in terms of injuries.

“Moving forward to Penn State. Again, I’ve got a lot of respect for coach [James] Franklin and the job he’s done at Penn State and at Vandy before that. It’s a very talented, disciplined, tough football team. Very creative offense that utilizes a bunch of different personnels, a bunch of different formations. It’s going to force you to be extremely disciplined in terms of your eyes and your adjustments in terms of defensive football.

“I think their tight end, 44 [Ty] Warren, is one of the best players in college football, period, regardless of position. Very impressed by the film I’ve seen of him. Both of their running backs are extremely good players and both of them are home run threats. They’re power runners. They’ve got speed, good balance. They’re tough. I think they’re extremely talented players. And the quarterback is playing as well, as he has all season. He’s playing confident. He’s throwing the ball well and making really good decisions, staying in the pocket, and delivering good balls. So, their offense is going to present a great challenge for us.

“Defensively, they create a lot of havoc, and it doesn’t have to be with pressure. But their front four creates havoc. They do a good job stopping the run and getting after the quarterback in the pass game. And like I just said about the tight end, No. 11, the D-end [Abdul] Carter, he’s as good as anybody in college football at his position. I mean, he’s a talented pass rusher. So, they’ve got some guys. I think they’re fourth in the FBS in terms of interceptions. I mean, they’ve got guys, and it’s a good team. So, we’re gonna have a challenge to prepare the right way and get ready for this opportunity that lies ahead.

“So, with that, we’ll open it up for questions.”

Q: What’s unique about the leadership of this team, the leadership of your captains?

Marcus Freeman: “I think the thing I respect about them most is the way they led when things weren’t going so well. The ability to stand in front of the team. The ability to say, ‘This our culture and this is what we’re going to do and this is the work we’re going to put in.’ I’ve got a lot of respect for them. I’ve said this before, but culture’s revealed in tough moments. I met with the captains last night about the plan for this week, and I couldn’t even get it out of my mouth before they said. ‘Coach, we have to move forward. We have to move forward. If we didn’t listen to this noise before now, why are we changing?’ So, they’re taking the things I’ve said. Now, it’s just a strong belief, and they are truly an extension of me in that locker room. And it’s great when you have players leading your program.”

Q: Can you provide an example of something you were going to address with the captains, but they had already handled it?

MF: “I don’t know if that situation has exactly happened where they’ve addressed. I’m trying to think, as you asked that question. Listen, we talked about curfew last night, and before I could even say, ‘Hey, what time’s curfew,’ it’s ‘Coach, we want to keep it the same.’ Those are the little things that those guys understand and they believe. Like, I want them to be empowered, and that’s why we have these meetings. I want them to feel part of the decisions we make. But I can make the same decision without them being there, and they’re going to — I mean we’re on the same wavelength. So, it’s a really good group of leaders.”

Q: Handling success was an issue before the Northern Illinois game. How is that process now, all these games later, with all the noise that’s being generated around the team?

MF: “Yeah, it’s probably louder this week than it’s ever been. I think it’s human nature to enjoy people saying good things about you. It’s human nature, but we’ve talked all year about being misfits and that’s what we have to continue to be. You have to make the choice to either waste time listening to people tell you how good you are and what the past has been or you’re going to put your time into preparing for this opportunity right in front of us.

“That’s been my message loud and clear, and we all have to make that choice. It’s not the initial thought of daydreaming about the past or an uncertain future. It’s the second thought that as soon as you start thinking about the past or what somebody’s saying about you or the future that’s uncertain, get back in the moment and put the work in that it takes to get the outcome that you want. Like, don’t dream about the outcome. Put the work in. The minute you start dreaming about the outcome, put the work in that it takes to get that. And that’s a personal challenge for everybody in our program.”

Q: What did you learn about Riley Leonard from the Sugar Bowl?

MF: “[Laughs] It just again confirms what we’ve all learned about him. He is an ultra-competitive individual that finds ways to get his job done, and it’s never perfect. But in the most crucial moments, he’s going to find a way. That’s through decision-making. That’s through his legs. That’s through having to jump over somebody and flip on his head to get a first down. He's doing exactly what we asked him to do, and he’s the first one — just like I would tell you about myself once more — he has more. I have more, and we’ve got to find a way to get more. But he has done a job and he just finds a way.”

Q: What are freshman Aneyas Williams’ assets and how has he developed since he’s been at Notre Dame?

MF: “Aneyas is a guy that, we identified in camp, had a lot of talent. I remember when we offered him right after camp. and he had a great senior year. He came here with a lot of ability, but he had to earn trust. Can you get your job done? Can you do exactly what your coach wants you to do over and over and over? And all he’s done is continue to earn more trust throughout the season. First, it was more just, hey trust in the pass game. Like can he protect and get his job done. And now you can put him in there at any moment. Run game, pass game — get the ball in his hands. Throw the ball to him. He’s going to protect. He’s a tough guy. And I love it, because it just shows that he’s put the work in.

“Because everybody that comes into our program has talent. We’ve identified that. We’re not going to bring you into our program if you don’t have talent. But the ability to get you to play starts with your ability to play fast, right. So, what Aneyas has done is he’s expedited that process through work — through intentional work, not just the work that everybody does in 20 hours. He’s put in extra work to expedite the process of playing fast, playing physical and getting his job done. So, credit to him. I mean he’s done a heck of a job. [Running backs] coach McCullough’s done a great job with him, too. “

Q: Junior Tuihalamaka seems to be playing his best football. How did he get to this point?

MF: “That's wild, man. I just wish that you could show everybody in your program what the future is when we start. Junior is a great example that I'm going to talk about now but could be utilized for so many guys in our program that, yeah, after fall camp, he was the third Vyper, and he worked and worked. I'm sure there were probably people in his ear saying, 'Maybe you want to redshirt and go into the portal.' And he just is committed to this place, committed to getting better and working — not worrying about how many plays he's playing.

“And now you're talking about the biggest games of the year, this dude is making game-changing plays. And so, I think I said this after the game, we cannot be obsessed with the role as much as the work you put into the role you're given. Because if you do that, you're going to be a guy like Junior. And in the biggest moments of the year, you've just improved, because you put everything into the roles that have been determined for you all season. And now you're making plays in the Sugar Bowl. And I love it, man. I love it for him. I love the example that he sets for our entire program.”

Q: How do you feel about the potential to become the first black head coach in the national championship game?

MF: “Yeah, I wanted to make sure [to say] I love my mom. I love my dad, but boys love their moms, too. And I want to make sure that it's well stated that I am half Korean. It is an honor. It's a great honor to be even mentioned, to be in this position. It's a reminder that you are a representation for so many others that look like you, and I don't take that for granted. And I'm going to work tirelessly to be the best version of me. And it's great because even the guys in our program, my own kids, can understand like, don't put a ceiling on what you can be and what you can do.

“Now, with that being said, it's not about me and it's not about the head coach. It's about us. And more than anything, I want an opportunity to achieve team glory with this program. That's what's important, and what that means to other people is what it means. But I'm just obsessed and so focused on doing whatever it takes to help us achieve team [glory]. And that's my mentality and that's our focus, and that's what's important. It's not who's getting recognition. It's not being the first to do something. It's about, ‘Man, we’ve got a chance to obtain team glory here in how ever many days, in the Orange Bowl. And that's what we're going to do, is focus on the preparation that it takes to do that.”

Q: Of all your mottos/sayings, what’s your favorite at this point in the season?

MF: “It's stay in the moment and win the moment. You can't win a moment if you're not in the moment. And that's more important than anything is. Yeah, we want team glory. Yeah, it's one day, one life. It's one play, one life, it's one game — all those different things. But understand, most importantly, stay in the moment, win the moment. And the only way to win a moment is to be in the moment, and that's what's important.”

Q: Can you elaborate on the inspirational impact he and James Franklin are having on young people who are minorities?

MF: “More than anything, if you want to impact the young people in this profession, you probably should do things to help them. And those are things that, maybe after the season, that I could focus on trying to do. I want to be a representation, and I am a representation. But that's not enough. If you want to truly help some people, then you’ve got to be one to make decisions and actions that truly help people. And those are things that probably, hopefully, after the season, I can do more of. But right now, I'm more focused on getting this team prepared for this opportunity we have in front of us.”



