2024 four-star DE Owen Wafle commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame has a head start on four-star defensive line talent in the 2024 class. On Monday, defensive end Owen Wafle from Princeton (N.J.) Hun School announced his commitment to Notre Dame. The No. 12 strongside defensive end’s pledge is the second commitment of the 2024 class; defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain committed to ND last month. With Wafle's commitment, the Irish moved up to No. 5 in the 2024 class team rankings He chose Notre Dame over finalists Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.

"I chose Notre Dame because of the history, student body and overall, the connections I made with the coaches," Wafle told Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman. "It was just how they treated me when I went there for my second time. They really treated me like family. "I was able to sit in a couple of meetings and talk to a bunch of the coaches. They all seemed really positive and I liked the energy they brought. They connected with me." Wafle was offered by defensive line coach Al Washington on Notre Dame's “Pot of Gold '' day that coincided with St. Patrick's Day. Nine days later, he made his second campus visit. Washington left a strong mark on the Rivals250 defensive end. "On the phone, I liked coach Washington. Just listening to him talk about football and what he thinks of me was cool,” Wafle previously told Inside ND Sports. “Then, meeting him in person was a whole different experience. He is just one of those guys you want to listen to when he's talking, because he's so knowledgeable about football, defensive line and all of that. "He wants the best for all of his players, and he has a great mind for the game. I enjoyed listening to what he had to say."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI2MzUxMTA4MSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK