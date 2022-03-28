Inside 2024 class four-star SDE Owen Wafle's visit to Notre Dame
The potential future success of Notre Dame football showed itself in many ways on Saturday and 2024 class four-star strongside defensive end Owen Wafle took notice. Wafle, a sophomore from Hun Scho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news