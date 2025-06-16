Football Never Sleeps: What Notre Dame’s identity must be when camp opens

🏈 What should Notre Dame Football look like when training camp kicks off if the Irish are serious about a College Football Playoff run in 2025?

WSBT radio host Darin Pritchett (Weekday SportsBeat) joins Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports for a jam-packed Football Never Sleeps episode focused on Notre Dame’s summer progress report — and what absolutely must be in place by July 31 when camp begins ahead of the season opener vs. Miami on Aug. 31.

🔍 Topics on tap: • How much growth should CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey show in their command of the offense post-spring?

• What’s the right way to separate QB1 and QB2 — and is there room for a situational role for the backup?

• How deep should Notre Dame go at wide receiver, and when should that rotation be trimmed?

• With Jordan Botelho out early, what’s the ideal plan for the defensive end rotation?

• The latest buzz in recruiting, including targets, trends, and takeaways

• And as always, YOUR questions answered live

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas

Pictured: Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish emerging for the Notre Dame Stadium tunnel