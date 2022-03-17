Notre Dame launches another 'Pot of Gold' recruiting blitz for 2024 class

Over the years, Notre Dame has had some variation of contacting recruits with some sort of "Pot of Gold". Whether it’s snail mail or trading cards, it has been a staple of Notre Dame recruiting.

For the second consecutive year, ND launches its “Pot of Gold” campaign; a day dedicated to new offers and plenty of luck to its previous ones in the 2024 class.

Welcome to the biggest recruiting day of the year thus far for Notre Dame.





"It’s a big day for us, because we want to get a head start on the next recruiting class," head coach Marcus Freeman said after practice today. "We’re still finishing our 2023 class, but we’re starting with 2024s today. It’s a big day for us in terms of capitalizing off of it being St. Paddy’s Day. We want those 2024s to know they’re special, and this day is dedicated to them.”

Last year, it took on an entirely new look while aligning with St. Patrick's Day in a plethora of social media graphics flooding the feeds of Twitter and Instagram timelines. At least 28 new 2023 recruits were offered a year ago today. In addition, 26 previously offered prospects recognized the Notre Dame recruiting theme. Among them were ND commits weakside defensive end Keon Keeley and safety Peyton Bowen, both of whom were offered by ND on March 17.

“Looking back a year ago grateful for this opportunity!” Keeley tweeted yesterday, in preparation for the event.

Even for previously offered recruits, the day took on great meaning in finding their path to ND.

“Tomorrow is a special moment for all recruits that are a part of it, especially mine,” 2023 class running back commit Sedrick Irvin tweeted on Wednesday. “(It) made a huge impact on my recruitment and led to my commitment… any recruit a part of it should know where they are going after it’s done.”

Outside linebacker commit Drayk Bowen shared a similar sentiment.

“Gonna be a great day for ☘️ recruits tomorrow. #POTOFGOLD was a big day for me last year,” he tweeted. “Kick (started) the process that led to me making (South Bend) my next home.”

In this year’s edition, ND plans to reach out to about 85 recruits, extending new offers to dozens of prospects.

Some prospects will experience ND’s efforts in person, as it is expected to host at least four recruits on campus. Notre Dame also kicks off spring practice tomorrow, leaving contacting recruits digitally as post-practice priority.

You can follow which recruits are being offered throughout the day here.

We will also update an additional thread with social media posts of other recruits who acknowledge being contacted by Notre Dame.