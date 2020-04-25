Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke has signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. (Ken Martin)

Jalen Elliott Signs With Lions

Former Notre Dame safety and team captain Jalen Elliott has signed with the Lions, according to multiple reports. Elliott was a three-year starter for Notre Dame and ended his career with 172 tackles, 11 passes defended and six interceptions. He appeared in 51 out of a possible 51 games during his four years at Notre Dame. He had 49 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. While considered a consummate leader, Elliott was a fringe draft pick after a disastrous NFL Combine. He ran an official 4.80-second 40-yard dash, which was the lowest among all participating safeties, but he did produce solid numbers in the vertical jump (34 inches) and the broad jump (125 inches). He attempted to right the ship with a virtual NFL Pro Day on a vacant rugby field, where he ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash. During Elliott's freshman campaign, he was one of several rookie defensive backs to see the field in 2016, mostly playing on special teams. By his sophomore year, he was a regular contributor on the back end of the defense. Many expected him to struggle as a starter in 2018, but Elliott proved his doubters wrong when he recorded 67 tackles four interceptions and seven passes defended. After the 2019 season, Elliott was invited to participate at the Senior Bowl, where he shined and was even named the North Squad Defensive Practice Player of the Week at defensive back. --BlueandGold.com's Andrew Mentock contributed.

Jamir Jones Signs With Texans

Ex-Notre Dame defensive lineman Jamir Jones is signing with the Houston Texans, he announced. Jones ascended to a contributing role as a senior after not playin at all in 2018 and spending his first two years buried on the depth chart at linebacker. He had 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2019. Jones had 12 total tackles from 2016-17. He arrived as a true freshman in 2016 as a three-star recruit from Rochester, N.Y.

Asmar Bilal Signs With Chargers

Former Notre Dame linebacker Asmar Bilal is headed to the Chargers, per a report from the Indianapolis Star's Joel Erickson. Bilal joins Gilman, his former teammate. He's the fifth ex-Notre Dame player on the Chargers roster. Jerry Tillery, Drue Tranquill and Isaac Rochell are under contract with the Chargers and played the 2019 season with them. Bilal was not invited to the NFL combine and did not get to work out at Notre Dame's pro day, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. He was a breakout player as a fifth-year senior in 2019, ranking third on Notre Dame with 79 tackles. He also had 10.0 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. After a redshirt year in 2015 and two years as a backup, Bilal slid into the starting lineup in 2018 and made 50 tackles (3.0 for loss) and recovered one fumble. Bilal was a four-star recruit in 2015 out of Indianapolis.

