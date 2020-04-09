Jalen Elliott’s explanation for a disappointing 4.8-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in late February featured no mention of the tight back he dealt with that week. No excuse. A matter of timing, the former Notre Dame safety offered instead. “I believe God’s timing is perfect. I live by that,” Elliott said Wednesday on The Jim Rome Show. “That day at the combine wasn’t my time to run the time I was supposed to run. But what I really wanted to show is that it wouldn’t discourage me. “After I ran, I went and did my field drills, had a clean day. When I got back, I knew it was time to work.” That second chance was supposed to come on April 1 at Notre Dame’s pro day. That was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Once again, he viewed it as another change to get back up and brush off a tough situation. Elliott and fellow Notre Dame draft prospects Julian Okwara, Donte Vaughn and Troy Pride Jr. held their own pro day on Friday on a Notre Dame practice fields.

Elliott is a projected late-round pick in the NFL Draft, which will take place April 23-25. (Angela Driskell)

“Some of our teammates didn’t have a pro day at all,” Elliott said. “It was wanting to at least have some type of video to get their name out there and show they’ve been working. Also, to have an opportunity to right some wrongs that happened at the combine and make sure I showed the best of my ability and my teammates showed the best of their ability. “Using what we had, we did a great job of putting together something that was respectable and can be sent to coaches.”

Elliott ran the 40-yard dash again, twice, and posted a video on his twitter account with the times: 4.54 and 4.56. “I knew that wasn’t my true speed,” Elliott said of his 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. “I think I righted that with running the time I ran [at the self-made pro day].”