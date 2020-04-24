What resulted, though, was still an ideal outcome. He's teammates with his brother for the first time in his life.

Instead of building on his Notre Dame record 21 quarterback hurries he set in 2018 and pushing double-digit sacks, broke his leg in November, cutting his season short by four games. He missed Notre Dame’s bowl game and nearly all NFL Combine activities. First-round chatter last spring died down.

Julian Okwara ’s senior encore drifted apart from the script he envisioned upon announcing his return for the 2019 season.

The Detroit Lions selected Okwara, a 6-foot-4, 252-pound edge player, in the third round with the No. 67 overall pick Friday night. He joins his older brother, Romeo Okwara, a fellow edge rusher for the Lions whose final season at Notre Dame was 2015, one year before Julian enrolled.

“We had little 3-on-3s in our backyard, but never in organized football," Okwara said at the NFL Combine in February. "When I was coming into middle school, he was going into high school. When I was going into high school, he was going into college.”

Upon hearing his name called, Romeo burst off a chair in the family's living room and swallowed his brother in a hug, euphoria fitting of the NFL's biggest stage. A few minutes later, as both of them dialed in for an interview with the ESPN broadcast, a loud "Let's goooo" rang out in the background.

"I really couldn't believe it," Romeo said. "It's always something we've both dreamed about, to play together. We've never played with each other at any level."

Okwara is Notre Dame’s third player drafted this year, following Cole Kmet (No. 43, Chicago Bears) and Chase Claypool (No. 49, Pittsburgh Steelers).

Spotrac's rookie pay scale says Okwara will sign a four-year deal worth $4.9 million.

Okwara sustained a broken fibula late in the first half of Notre Dame’s Nov. 9 win over Duke. In eight-plus games, he had 18 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. His two years as a starter were spent as a standout pass rusher on a defense that ranked in the top 15 in yards per play and points allowed per game in 2018 and 2019. Notre Dame went 23-3 in that span.

"You can drop him off as a 3-4 outside linebacker or a 4-3 stand-up pass rusher," ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said on the draft broadcast. "This is a tremendous athlete, long, linear, still has a little room to get stronger. Look for him to be an outstanding player, especially if he gets a little stronger and adds 5-10 pounds on the next level."

Pro Football Focus credited Okwara with a 19.1 percent pressure rate since 2018, which led all FBS players by nearly a full percentage point. For comparison, No. 2 pick Chase Young’s pressure rate was 17.6 percent in that span.

A native of Nigeria who came to the United States in elementary school, Okwara arrived at Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of Charlotte, N.C., a slender freshman built like an umbrella and part of a large 2016 class. Included in it were fellow front seven players and future contributors Daelin Hayes, Khalid Kareem, Jamir Jones, Ade Ogundeji and Jonathan Jones. Hayes, as a five-star recruit, was the jewel.