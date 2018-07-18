Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-18 11:40:44 -0500') }} football Edit

2018 Player Projection: TE Brock Wright

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Photo by Angela Driskell

The top recruit in Notre Dame’s 2017 class was Brock Wright, who Rivals ranked as the nation’s No. 44 overall player. After playing little as a freshman, Wright will look to earn a more prominent role in his second season.

Size: 6-4½, 250
Class/Eligibility: Sophomore / Sophomore
Hometown: Cypress, Texas
High School: Cy-Fair

2017 RECAP

Wright was a special teams starter as a true freshman, and he was occasionally used as a lead blocker when Notre Dame went to its three and four-man tight end sets.

