2018 Player Projection: TE Brock Wright
The top recruit in Notre Dame’s 2017 class was Brock Wright, who Rivals ranked as the nation’s No. 44 overall player. After playing little as a freshman, Wright will look to earn a more prominent role in his second season.
Size: 6-4½, 250
Class/Eligibility: Sophomore / Sophomore
Hometown: Cypress, Texas
High School: Cy-Fair
2017 RECAP
Wright was a special teams starter as a true freshman, and he was occasionally used as a lead blocker when Notre Dame went to its three and four-man tight end sets.
