Published Nov 15, 2024
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Virginia
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of CFP No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1) vs. Virginia (5-4) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST on NBC in Notre Dame Stadium.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Virginia is open here.

• Will any Notre Dame player have more tackles than LB Jack Kiser?

• Over/Under 3.5 catches for Notre Dame WR Jaden Greathouse

• Higher number for Riley Leonard: rushing touchdowns or passing touchdowns

• Over/Under 3.5 catches for Virginia WR Chris Tyree

• Will Notre Dame DT Rylie Mills have at least one sack?

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jaden Greathouse


