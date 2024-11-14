Podcast: Tommy Kraemer on the growth of inexperienced offensive linemen

Notre Dame football’s November started well with a 52-3 beatdown of Florida State, a No. 8 ranking from the College Football Playoff committee this week and a number of honors that the Irish are in the running for individually and collectively.

Perhaps the most surprising was Notre Dame’s inclusion as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in college football. To talk a little bit about offensive line play and much more, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to former Irish offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer (2016-20) to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Kraemer discussed Notre Dame's season, the Irish being named semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, how much a lineman can improve in his first year as a starter, what moving to guard means for a tackle, how quarterback Riley Leonard helps ND's offensive line, what it was like being recruited by and playing for OL coach Harry Hiestand, his relationship with ND's current players, his work with Golden Legacy Partners and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (23:12).

