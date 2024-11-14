Notebook: Heavy attrition defines senior moment for Notre Dame's 2021 class

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The first time Khari Gee ever visited the Notre Dame campus was in June of 2021, when the four-star safety from Atlanta was moving into the dorms to start his college academic and football paths at ND.

Six months later, he was a memory, hopping into the transfer portal without ever having played a snap for the Irish and eventually landing at Georgia Tech. There, he never really gained traction, hitting the portal again last spring and finding no takers, including the Yellow Jackets when he tried to make a U-turn.

On Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, Gee will be one of at least 17 members of that 2021 Irish recruiting class who won't be participating in the Senior Day festivities ahead of the ensuing matchup between the eighth-ranked Irish (8-1) and Virginia (5-4). TV start time on NBC/Peacock is 3:30 p.m. EST.

Of the nine who are expected to, just three of them are likely to be in the starting lineup against the Cavaliers — tight end Mitchell Evans and offensive linemen Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler.

A 10th member, defensive tackle Jason Onye, remains in limbo, out indefinitely since playing in a reserve role in ND’s 31-24 win over Louisville on Sept. 28.

What do all 27 of those players have in common — the ND survivors, the NFL rookies, the transfers, the medical hardships and those who pushed football away in part because it didn’t love them back?

They were all recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the NCAA essentially turned recruiting in that cycle into an all-Zoom meeting endeavor.

Of the current Irish coaching staff, only defensive backs coach Mike Mickens was in South Bend. Head coach Marcus Freeman was still the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati at the time and wasn’t hired by then-head coach Brian Kelly to come aboard as ND’s defensive coordinator until a few weeks after that group had signed National Letters of Intent.

But he remembers the process well that was universal around college football.

“It was really unique, right?” Freeman said during his weekly Zoom call [ironic, huh?] with the media. “That you couldn't have any face-to-face conversations with those guys. Everything was over Zoom.

“They couldn't come on campus, so a lot of those guys had to commit sight unseen. Or maybe they could come here on campus and do a self-guided tour. I know that was going on a lot during the 2020 season. But that class, probably a little bit the next class [too], it was really a unique experience.”

So no in-person evaluation, no camps, no campus vibes. Some of them, like quarterback Tyler Buchner — now a wide receive —, didn’t have high school senior seasons. And some of those who did, had truncated or deferred ones.

Cornerback Chance Tucker got recruited by a video of drills he sent to Mickens. Other players got misevaluated, and not always in an overestimated way. LA Chargers rookie, unanimous All-American and first-round draft choice Joe Alt was a three-star prospect and an afterthought, at least from a national recruiting perspective.

Of the 10, including Onye, still enrolled at ND, all but Evans have eligibility remaining to take a fifth-year option at Notre Dame or elsewhere. So there could still be more transfers.

Those who can come back are wide receivers Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas, defensive tackle Gabe Rubio, Buchner, Coogan, Spindler, Tucker, and linebacker Kahanu Kia, like Tucker out for the season with an ACL tear. Unlike Tucker, Kia has multiple years remaining because he took a two-year Mormon Mission in 2022 and 2023 that paused his NCAA eligibility clock.

“Sometimes you feel bad, because they didn't get the real, the entire college recruiting experience, where they could take official visits, they can meet people in person, and make the right decision,” Freeman said. “But it was just the time. And it was unique, and something that has never happened before, and I don't know if it'll ever happen again.”

CLASS OF 2021 | Where are they now?

On the Notre Dame roster: C Pat Coogan, OG Rocco Spindler, TE Mitchell Evans, DT Gabe Rubio, WR Jayden Thomas, WR Deion Colzie, CB Chance Tucker (out for the season with an injury), LB Kahanu Kia (out for the season with an injury), WR Tyler Buchner (transferred to Alabama for 2023 season and transferred back), DT Jason Onye (out for the last four games for personal reasons and expected to miss a fifth on Saturday)

In the NFL: OT Joe Alt, RB Audric Estimé, OT Blake Fisher

Medical Hardships: QB Ron Powlus III, DE/LB Will Schweitzer

Transferred Out: DE Devin Aupui, CB Ryan Barnes, TE Cane Berrong, RB Logan Diggs, S Khari Gee, OT Caleb Johsnson, CB JoJo Johnson, LB Prince Kollie, CB Lorenzo Styles

Left Football To Focus on Academics: K Josh Bryan, CB Philip Riley, S Justin Walters