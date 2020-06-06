Silver Pigskin winner. California Interscholastic Federation Offensive Player of the Year. MaxPreps California first-team all-state. Cal-Hi Sports California Junior Player of the Year. These are just a few of the accolades Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner received after his incredible junior season at La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School in 2019. Buchner completed 267 of 402 passes for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2. On the ground, he rushed 128 times for 1,610 yards and 28 scores. He led his team to an undefeated season before falling in the CIF San Diego Division II state championship game. With all of the praise and attention as a high school junior, it would be understandable if Buchner let some of this get to his head. But he’s not.

The 6-2, 210-pound four-star recruit has his goals in focus: have a great senior year, enroll at Notre Dame next spring and get right to work. “I can’t wait to start from the bottom and earn everything,” Buchner stated in a Zoom interview with BlueandGold.com. “At this point, it feels like I’ve been given the status I have in high school. I’m really excited to go out and earn it, work hard and start from the bottom again.” California being shut down during the spring due to the pandemic hasn’t affected him personally in a negative way. In fact, Buchner even notes that he’s cherished this time spent with family, working on himself and also getting out to throw too. He may not get to throw as much as he’d like to right now, but Buchner is staying active and working on his craft. “In the offseason, it’s just consistency with throwing,” Buchner said. “If you don’t throw for a week, you get out of [rhythm]. You have to keep that consistency ... I know I can make throws that I need to make. It’s about doing it every single time — when you’re in an uncomfortable situation and there’s havoc, can you reset your platform and make that throw? It’s working on things like that and keeping it consistent.”

Buchner’s pledge to the Fighting Irish is as solid as they come. Other schools have reached out to him over the past 14 months, but he’s respectfully declined their attempts to sway him from Notre Dame.

His commitment today is stronger than ever. “Me and a lot of the coaches — Coach [Brian] Kelly and Coach [Tommy] Rees — have built a really good rapport over the past year or so,” Buchner noted. “We’re continuing to build that relationship, and I’ll be up there [to enroll this January]. I’m really excited to play for those guys, and it’s been a pleasure to get to talk to them.” Buchner notes that the conversations between he and the Notre Dame staff have shifted more towards other 2021 prospects he can help the staff recruit, plus some things he can do to improve his game. There are three offensive recruits he’s been focused on the most. “Specifically, I know Rocco Spindler released his top five, and we’re in it, which is great news,” Buchner said. “I’m continuing to build the relationship there. Dont’e Thornton, I’ve talked to him a couple times, great kid there as well — super talented. I talked to Donovan Edwards a week or two ago.” Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle Blake Fisher is considered the most vocal leader of Notre Dame’s recruiting class. His recruiting style is more assertive, while Buchner is a little bit more laid back and reserved. Their methods are different but complement each other well. “I think the big thing is, ‘Hey man, I’m here if you have any questions. I’m not going to bombard you.’ I know these guys are highly coveted recruits receiving 40 text messages from everyone recruiting them,” Buchner explained. “I just let them know that Notre Dame wants them ... I always hit them up after I watch their film, and I tell them that I really like how they play. ‘Here’s my [cell] number, Snapchat, Instagram, everything. If you need anything or have any questions, I’m always here.’ “A lot of the times they will text me with a question. I try not to bother kids because I’ve been through it. It does get overwhelming. I just try to be friendly.”

Buchner has built a strong rapport with the current commits in Notre Dame’s 2021 class. He’s also been able to connect with some of the Irish’s current players, including one that he actually won’t have the opportunity to call a teammate. “Yeah I’d say the player I’ve been able to talk to the most is [fifth-year senior quarterback] Ian [Book],” Buchner said. “Every time I go up there to visit, he’s the guy who I end up hanging around. He’s always around Coach Rees when I’m there. “Ian is a great guy. I hit him up the other day asking a question about footwork and timing. He’s a great dude, and I know he wants the best out of me.” Buchner committed to Notre Dame on March 8, 2019, picking the Irish over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska and many others. Rivals ranks Buchner as the nation's No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 46 overall prospect. Buchner played his first three seasons at The Bishop’s School, but is transferring to La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter for his senior campaign.