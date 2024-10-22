WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame football needs to start fast against Navy

Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, the importance of No. 12 Notre Dame starting fast against No. 24 Navy on Saturday, the challenge for ND's young linebackers, the importance of Jack Kiser's experience against the triple option and the spotlight on the game this weekend.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jack Kiser