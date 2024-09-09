Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, looking back on ND's loss to Northern Illinois, the play of quarterback Riley Leonard, the performance of ND's offensive line, the inconsistent offensive production, how the defense has been impacted and looking ahead at Saturday's game at Purdue (3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS).

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Riley Leonard throws to Mitchell Evans