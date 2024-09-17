WSBT Wrap: How Notre Dame football will move forward with injuries up front

Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, looking back on Notre Dame's win over Purdue, injuries that will impact the Irish and the replacements tasked with replacing them, young players who impressed against Purdue and looking ahead at Saturday's game against Miami (Ohio).

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Pat Coogan, left, and Rocco Spindler