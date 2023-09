Tyler James of Inside ND Sports and Pete Byrne of WSBT discuss the success of Notre Dame's two-minute offense in the first three games of the season and weather the No. 9 Irish (3-0) should consider using an up-tempo pace more frequently with quarterback Sam Hartman.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with James and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Sam Hartman