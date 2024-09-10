Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss how and where Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman needs to go about fixing what led to Saturday's shocking 16-14 Irish home loss to heavy underdog Northern Illinois. The 18th-ranked Irish (1-1) visit Purdue (1-0) for a Saturday matchup at 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS-TV).

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish.