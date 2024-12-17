WSBT Video: Tracing Notre Dame football's and IU's paths to the big stage

Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss 7 seed Notre Dame's College Football Playoff matchup with 10 seed Indiana Friday night at Notre Dame Stadium. Who's really ready for the big stage? And how did these two very different football programs find their way to this historic meeting?

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season and playoff run. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and former Irish long snapper Michael Vinson (65).