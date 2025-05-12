Recruiting Rumor Mill: Decisions on deck for top prospects

Jackson Cantwell

Things are a little slower in May in terms of visits but a ton of recruiting news is still coming out every day. Here’s the latest that Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is hearing in this Recruiting Rumor Mill. MORE: Five standouts remain for four-star tight end Kaiden Prothro

Oregon, Penn State and Notre Dame are the front-runners for the four-star cornerback from Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and he will visit all three of those programs in June. South Carolina is definitely right there as well and he’ll be in Columbia for that first June visit weekend. Maryland and Michigan are hanging in there and Adams could schedule a trip to one of those two as well.

Colorado and Florida are “for sure” standing out most for the four-star defensive back from Brandon, Miss., although some still believe he could end up in-state with Ole Miss involved there, too. As for visits, Ashley has Auburn in mid-June followed by Colorado on the last weekend of trips as a few standouts have definitely emerged.

West Virginia, Duke and Notre Dame have taken the lead for the three-star athlete from Mesquite (Texas) North Forney and he has trips planned to see the Blue Devils first in late May and is working on visits with the other two for June. Bey will also take an official to Tennessee in June as those four programs are emerging as the leaders right now.

After his sixth visit to Georgia over the weekend and a commitment coming Tuesday, the word is the Bulldogs would be shocked if they weren't the pick. Miami has put together a massive NIL package and Oregon has intrigued him. But this final trip to Athens has the feel of putting finishing touches for the five-star offensive tackle, not to figure out unanswered questions.

A new offer from Oklahoma is big for the 2027 high three-star offensive lineman from Southlake (Texas) Carroll especially since position coach Bill Bedenbaugh has such an excellent history developing players across the offensive line. Dare’s recruitment remains decently open as he’s taken a ton of visits this offseason and is planning to visit Texas and Florida soon. Alabama, Oregon, Clemson and Tennessee would like him to take trips as well.

It’s looking unlikely that the four-star defensive end from St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet takes an official visit to Missouri, which means Davis could be heading out of state. Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas A&M look to be the visit destinations for Davis and it sounds like one of those four will end up landing the standout edge rusher.

Colorado has entered the scene for the four-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, Calif., as the Buffaloes offered but Fahey is still not certain if he’ll take an official visit there. Stanford remains the top contender for Fahey and the additions of GM Andrew Luck and coach Frank Reich, even in a shortened role, is a big selling point for the Cardinal.

Fitzgerald has camped at Notre Dame a couple times and now the coaches came out to see him at spring practice so the new Irish offer is one he felt he earned. That’s a big deal for the four-star receiver from Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep as Notre Dame is “definitely” now a program he’s seriously considering, along with many others.

The message from the Alabama coaches to the current USC commit is that they want to coach him to be the best but even if they don’t get to, they want to still be a part of his life and that made a big impact on him. The four-star linebacker from Gainesville, Ga., remains committed to USC since July but others are definitely coming on strong.

The three-star quarterback from La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops committed to Iowa in early October and his relationship with offensive coordinator Tim Lester is very strong but the word in recent days is that some other visits could be happening. Cal offered on Friday and the expectation is for Herrera to get to Berkeley sooner rather than later as the Hawkeyes have some competition now.

The four-star defensive back from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin has been committed to Michigan since late July but a full round of official visits are coming up. Starting in mid-May and going through June, Jennings will be at Auburn, Miami, Florida, Georgia and Michigan before having a better idea about his final decision. His sister runs track at Miami and all those programs are making a run at him.

The 2027 safety from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly remains very open in his recruitment especially this early and with so many schools getting involved. But three are standing out at this point. Miami, Arizona and USC have made an early move with Mack and that could have a big impact moving forward.

A new offer from Georgia will definitely be one to watch for the 2027 four-star offensive tackle from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas especially since Matthews knows how well the Bulldogs develop players from his position. That will be big moving forward for one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class with Tennessee, Nebraska and Oklahoma as the other standouts.

McKeogh has flipped his dates for Penn State and Notre Dame only because it lined up when other top offensive recruits would be in South Bend and Happy Valley as those two remain the front-runners in his recruitment. Recent offers from Alabama and Ohio State are intriguing but it definitely seems like a two-team race right now for the Philadelphia (Pa.) LaSalle four-star offensive lineman.

The four-star all-purpose back from Honey Grove, Texas, remains committed to Baylor and he has a great relationship with position coach Khenon Hall but others are pushing. A visit to Oklahoma is very possible in June but a big trip to Stanford is coming up at the end of May as the Cardinal are pushing very hard to flip the four-star.

Offers have been flooding in for the 2027 cornerback from Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley and a few standouts have emerged. SMU remains pretty high on his list as the Mustangs have been involved for so long. Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU also are standing out a ton. A new offer from Georgia is huge as well and the word is the Bulldogs have moved maybe into his top three. Oregon is an offer Outhouse wants.

Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas are the five standouts for the four-star tight end from Bowdon, Ga., and three of them are recruiting him the hardest at this point. This could end up being a two-team street fight between Auburn and Georgia until the end but Florida is intriguing to him very much as well. Prothro is expected to visit all five in June.