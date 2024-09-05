Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman's evolution in his pivotal third year on the job in leading the Irish. No. 5 Notre Dame (1-0) hosts Northern Illinois (1-0) in its season opener on Saturday.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Sam Craft, Associated Press

Pictured: Jadarian Price (24) and coach Marcus Freeman