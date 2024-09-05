Advertisement

in other news

Notre Dame rises to No. 5 in new AP poll, starts strength-of-schedule watch

Notre Dame rises to No. 5 in new AP poll, starts strength-of-schedule watch

ND opponents beyond Texas A&M went a combined 9-4 since the preseason poll, with USC now the highest ranked at No. 13.

 • Eric Hansen
WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame has reasons to be confident after Texas A&M win

WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame has reasons to be confident after Texas A&M win

Tyler James joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame football

Video content
 • Inside ND Sports
Blue-chip QB Noah Grubbs 'locked in' with Notre Dame commitment

Blue-chip QB Noah Grubbs 'locked in' with Notre Dame commitment

Plus watch highlights of Grubbs' latest win at Lake Mary (Fla.) High

External content
 • John Garcia Jr.
Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame football prepares to take the next step

Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame football prepares to take the next step

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube

Video content
 • Inside ND Sports
Notebook: Notre Dame gets assist from technology in adjusting at Texas A&M

Notebook: Notre Dame gets assist from technology in adjusting at Texas A&M

The Irish coaches and players used iPad technology on the sidelines and helmet communication to their full advantage.

 • Eric Hansen

in other news

Notre Dame rises to No. 5 in new AP poll, starts strength-of-schedule watch

Notre Dame rises to No. 5 in new AP poll, starts strength-of-schedule watch

ND opponents beyond Texas A&M went a combined 9-4 since the preseason poll, with USC now the highest ranked at No. 13.

 • Eric Hansen
WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame has reasons to be confident after Texas A&M win

WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame has reasons to be confident after Texas A&M win

Tyler James joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame football

Video content
 • Inside ND Sports
Blue-chip QB Noah Grubbs 'locked in' with Notre Dame commitment

Blue-chip QB Noah Grubbs 'locked in' with Notre Dame commitment

Plus watch highlights of Grubbs' latest win at Lake Mary (Fla.) High

External content
 • John Garcia Jr.
Published Sep 5, 2024
WSBT Video: Marcus Freeman's evolution as a head coach at Notre Dame
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman's evolution in his pivotal third year on the job in leading the Irish. No. 5 Notre Dame (1-0) hosts Northern Illinois (1-0) in its season opener on Saturday.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Sam Craft, Associated Press

Pictured: Jadarian Price (24) and coach Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement