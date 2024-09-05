in other news
Notre Dame rises to No. 5 in new AP poll, starts strength-of-schedule watch
ND opponents beyond Texas A&M went a combined 9-4 since the preseason poll, with USC now the highest ranked at No. 13.
WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame has reasons to be confident after Texas A&M win
Tyler James joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame football
Blue-chip QB Noah Grubbs 'locked in' with Notre Dame commitment
Plus watch highlights of Grubbs' latest win at Lake Mary (Fla.) High
Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame football prepares to take the next step
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube
Notebook: Notre Dame gets assist from technology in adjusting at Texas A&M
The Irish coaches and players used iPad technology on the sidelines and helmet communication to their full advantage.
Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman's evolution in his pivotal third year on the job in leading the Irish. No. 5 Notre Dame (1-0) hosts Northern Illinois (1-0) in its season opener on Saturday.
Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.
Thumbnail photo credit: Sam Craft, Associated Press
Pictured: Jadarian Price (24) and coach Marcus Freeman
