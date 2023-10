Eric Hansen catches up with WSBT-TV sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame's upcoming game Saturday night at No. 25 Louisville, the rare run of four consecutive ranked Irish opponents Notre Dame faces and how best to navigate it, and what getting back some key offensive pieces could mean to an ND unit that labored in its 21-14 win at Duke last weekend.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season.