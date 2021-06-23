WR Nicholas Anderson Loves Notre Dame Official Visit

Katy (Texas) High class of 2022 wide receiver Nicholas Anderson took his long-awaited official visit to Notre Dame over the weekend. The 6-4, 196-pounder has been in close contact with the Fighting Irish staff since receivers coach Del Alexander offered him a scholarship last November. Anderson had been looking forward to finally getting on campus and meeting the coaches, and it did not disappoint. “I thought it was great,” Anderson said. “The campus was beautiful. It had a lot of cool spots to get some pictures; I know my mom loved that. I got to meet Coach Del; he was great. I loved him.

The Texas playmaker enjoyed his time with the Fighting Irish coaching staff.

“The academic part was great too. They said that everyone would have my back. Every teacher is really focused in on you and they’ll hold you accountable. I really liked that aspect of it. “There are really no holes in the program. It was a really cool experience.” A couple other highlights of Anderson’s visit was hanging out with his player host, Kevin Austin Jr., and meeting strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis. Alexander, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Brian Kelly pushed hard for Anderson over the weekend, but there’s no commitment in place yet. “They were trying to get me to commit, but I’m sticking it out and going through the process,” Anderson said with a chuckle. “I want to get my visits done before I make a decision. “They really made it clear how much they wanted me in their program and in the offense. I got to sit down with Coach Rees and go over some film and see how he’d utilize me. That was a really cool meeting. I really like the coaching staff, and they work well together.”