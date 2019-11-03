WR Jayden Thomas Visits Notre Dame, Lands Offer
It was an exciting weekend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book leading a game-winning touchdown drive to defeat Virginia Tech 21-20 was obviously the highlight on Saturday. The following day, Ohio State graduate transfer Isaiah Pryor announced his commitment to the Irish.
The Irish also dished out a pair of new scholarship offers in the 2021 class on Saturday. While that won't make as many headlines, the offers were certainly intriguing.
An offer from Notre Dame meant a lot to Muskego (Wis.) safety Hunter Wohler, and Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas was excited by the scholarship from the Fighting Irish.
