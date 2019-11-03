It was an exciting weekend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book leading a game-winning touchdown drive to defeat Virginia Tech 21-20 was obviously the highlight on Saturday. The following day, Ohio State graduate transfer Isaiah Pryor announced his commitment to the Irish.

The Irish also dished out a pair of new scholarship offers in the 2021 class on Saturday. While that won't make as many headlines, the offers were certainly intriguing.