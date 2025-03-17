Why Pot of Gold Day matters for Notre Dame football recruiting

The last thing Notre Dame football general manager Mike Martin highlighted before stepping away from the podium at his introductory press conference earlier this month was Pot of Gold Day.

Since 2021, the Irish football program has used St. Patrick’s Day as a day to celebrate offers for sophomores across the country. The fifth edition of that tradition will happen Monday with close to 70 scholarship offers expected to be announced by recruits.

“I think Pot of Gold Day is a unique experience,” Martin said. “We made an experience out of the whole thing. I just want to point out that this place was the first place to do that. I think it’s the best place to do it.

“I want y’all to remember that March 17th, St. Paddy’s Day, belongs to the Irish.”

