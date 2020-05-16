News More News
Who Ya Taking? Charlie Weis or Brian Kelly?

Todd Burlage • BlueAndGold
Staff
@toddburlage
I did something similar to this on Twitter (@toddburlage) and on the BlueandGold.com message board a few weeks ago but I wanted to revisit it in more detail.

Using offensive skill-position players only — 1 QB, 1 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE — these are my Notre Dame picks for the all-first and all-second teams from the previous 15 years that include the five seasons when Charlie Weis (CW) was head coach (2005-09) through the first 10 seasons with Brian Kelly (BK) on the job (2010-19).

It’s striking that despite holding the Irish top job for only half as long as Kelly has, Weis and his players remain well-represented on this star-studded list from the last decade and a half.

Let me know where I rated wrong and who I overlooked!

In his 10 years at Notre Dame, Irish head coach Brian Kelly has built a nice pipeline to the NFL. (File Photo)
1ST TEAM

QB: BRADY QUINN (CW, 2003-06)

-Quinn holds nearly every career passing record, including 95 touchdowns, 34 more than second-place Tommy Rees.

RB: JOSH ADAMS (BK, 2015-17)

-With 1,430 rushing yards in 2017, Adams fell just 17 yards short of Autry Denson's single-season rushing record.

WR: MICHAEL FLOYD (CW/BK, 2008-11)

-Floyd’s 3,686 receiving yards and 37 touchdown receptions are both Irish career standards.

WR: WILL FULLER (BK, 2013-15)

-In only three seasons, Fuller still stands second all-time with 30 touchdown receptions.

WR: JEFF SAMARDZIJA (CW, 2003-06)

-A two-time consensus all-American, he’s third all-time with 27 career TD receptions.

TE: TYLER EIFERT (CW/BK, 2009-12)

-Leads all Irish tight ends with 1,840 career receiving yards and is second with 11 TDs.

2ND TEAM

QB: JIMMY CLAUSEN (CW, 2007-09)

-Second all-time with 8,148 passing yards and third with 60 TD passes.

RB: DARIUS WALKER (CW, 2003-06)

-Fourth all-time rushing with 3,249 yards and also fifth all-time among Irish RBs with 816 receiving yards.

WR: GOLDEN TATE (CW, 2007-09)

-A borderline first-teamer, Tate holds the single-season receiving mark with 1,496 yards in 2009 and is fourth with 26 career TDs.

WR: EQUANIMEOUS ST. BROWN (BK, 2015-17)

-Took over for Fuller and led the Irish in receptions in both 2016 and 2017.

WR: CHASE CLAYPOOL (BK, 2016-19)

-Named 2019 team MVP after recording 1,037 and 13 TDs, including four scores versus Navy.

TE: KYLE RUDOLPH (CW/BK, 2008-10)

-One of only five former Irish tight ends to record at least 1,000 career receiving yards.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QBs: Tommy Rees (BK)/Ian Book (BK)/Everett Golson (BK)

RBs: C.J. Prosise (BK)/Theo Riddick (CW)

WRs: Miles Boykin (BK)/T.J. Jones (CW)

TEs: John Carlson (CW)/Cole Kmet (BK)/Anthony Fasano (CW)


HeadCount For The Two Coaches*

1st Team: Weis 3/Kelly 3

2nd Team: Weis 3.5/Kelly 2.5

Total: Weis 6.5/Kelly 5.5

*Each coach received a half-point for the three overlapping players who both coached.

----

