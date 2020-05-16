I did something similar to this on Twitter (@toddburlage) and on the BlueandGold.com message board a few weeks ago but I wanted to revisit it in more detail.

Using offensive skill-position players only — 1 QB, 1 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE — these are my Notre Dame picks for the all-first and all-second teams from the previous 15 years that include the five seasons when Charlie Weis (CW) was head coach (2005-09) through the first 10 seasons with Brian Kelly (BK) on the job (2010-19).

It’s striking that despite holding the Irish top job for only half as long as Kelly has, Weis and his players remain well-represented on this star-studded list from the last decade and a half.

Let me know where I rated wrong and who I overlooked!