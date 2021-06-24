Where Notre Dame Fits Into 2023 Four-Star OL Kadyn Proctor's Recruitment

Kadyn Proctor can go just about anywhere he wants. The four-star offensive lineman rated as the No. 6 overall recruit in the class of 2023 according to the Rivals250 prospect rankings has offers from around 30 schools, many of which are the best in the country. Alabama and Georgia. Ohio State and Michigan. Texas and Oklahoma. Name a blue-blood program in college football and odds are the Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk product has it on the list. Naturally, that list also includes Notre Dame.

Proctor visited the campus in South Bend earlier this month. He was in awe of what he saw, so much so that he stayed up until 2 a.m. the night he arrived to take everything in. Then he went on his campus tour the next day. Graduate assistant Trevor Mendelson, a former Academic All-Conference USA offensive lineman at Marshall, drove him around on a golf cart to all the different stops, from the chapel on campus to Touchdown Jesus and the football facilities. “We went into the photoshoot room and did that,” Proctor said. “We saw the weight room and the indoor practice facility. We even got to see some of the players work out.” What might separate Notre Dame from the rest? Academics. "It's like an Ivy League school without being in the same conference," Proctor said. "You're going to get that same type of education, probably even better — the best. And the football team just got done playing in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. It's a good football school too obviously, not just academics."