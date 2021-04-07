The way ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay sees it, Notre Dame’s 2021 draft class includes two players who he projects to be at least above-average NFL starters. McShay released his draft prospect tiers Tuesday morning, and slotted a pair of Notre Dame players in the first four tiers and in the top 40 of his overall rankings. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, his No. 11 overall player in the draft, is one of 12 players in Tier 2, which is a “notch below the elite class but still considered a plug-and-play NFL starter with high-level potential. Worthy of a top-15 pick most years.”

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is Notre Dame's top draft prospect in 2021. (Associated Press)

Owusu-Koramoah, all told, is McShay’s third-ranked defensive player, behind only Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II. He’s the No. 15 pick to the New York Giants in McShay’s latest mock draft. “The [Giants’] defense was stellar last season, getting defensive coordinator Patrick Graham a versatile, rangy, fast, instinctive linebacker like Owusu-Koramoah will help keep it that way,” McShay wrote. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg is one of 19 players in Tier 4 — “good future NFL starters. Second-round value.” Eichenberg is McShay’s No. 37 overall player and was the No. 34 pick to the New York Jet’s in McShay’s latest mock. Lastly, guard Aaron Banks is one of 44 Tier 6 players, who McShay projects to be “future solid starters but need time to develop, have limited upside or come with baggage. Third-round value.” Banks is McShay’s No. 80 overall player.

“Eichenberg has a high floor for a day two prospect, with his biggest strength being establishing leverage with his hands,” Treash wrote. “He’s lightning-quick to reset his hands at a low positioning. Along with this, Eichenberg’s experience and overall technique make him one of the “safer” prospects in the class. “Eichenberg has logged more true pass sets than any Power Five tackle over the last two years (401) without allowing a sack, and it isn’t particularly close. He also made strides in the run game in 2020 by improving his grade in that facet from 78.8 in 2019 to an elite mark of 90.1.”